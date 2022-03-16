Yamhill-Carlton, ranked second in a 3A preseason coaches poll, racked up 10 runs on nine hits for a 10-0 win over Astoria, in a nonleague softball season opener on Tuesday at CMH Field.
The Tigers led 3-0 after two innings, and Yamhill-Carlton pitcher Briley Ingram did the rest, holding the Lady Fishermen to just three hits, with 10 strikeouts and one walk in six innings.
Astoria junior Mercedes Walter got the start in the circle for the Lady Fish, giving up nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Freshman leadoff hitter Nayomi Holmstedt had two of Astoria's three hits, with four steals. For the Tigers, Kati Slater had a double and drove in two runs, and Dorothy Adair added a triple.
Astoria hosts Corbett on Thursday at CMH Field.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.