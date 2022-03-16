Yamhill-Carlton, ranked second in a 3A preseason coaches poll, racked up 10 runs on nine hits for a 10-0 win over Astoria, in a nonleague softball season opener on Tuesday at CMH Field.

The Tigers led 3-0 after two innings, and Yamhill-Carlton pitcher Briley Ingram did the rest, holding the Lady Fishermen to just three hits, with 10 strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Astoria junior Mercedes Walter got the start in the circle for the Lady Fish, giving up nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Freshman leadoff hitter Nayomi Holmstedt had two of Astoria's three hits, with four steals. For the Tigers, Kati Slater had a double and drove in two runs, and Dorothy Adair added a triple.

Astoria hosts Corbett on Thursday at CMH Field.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.