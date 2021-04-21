Three Clatskanie pitchers teamed up to throw a no-hitter Tuesday afternoon in a 19-1 win over Warrenton in a Coastal Range League softball game.
The Tigers scored 11 runs in the first inning, and finished with 11 hits off two Warrenton pitchers.
The first four players in the Tiger lineup — Olivia Sprague, Alexis Smith, Shelby Blodgett and Kylie Thomas — combined for seven hits, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
The two teams meet for a doubleheader Friday at Warrenton.
Loggers cut down Pirates
In Northwest League softball action Tuesday, Knappa defeated Neah-Kah-Nie 15-5, as the Lady Loggers close in on first place in the team standings.
Knappa plays a doubleheader Friday at Neah-Kah-Nie.
Astoria 9, Valiants 3
In a shortened league season, Astoria moved back into league title contention in the Cowapa League softball race, with a 9-3 win Monday at Valley Catholic.
Both teams set the tone in the top half of the first inning, as the Valiants committed four errors and the Fishermen had doubles from Tenley Matteucci, Molly Matthews and Kelsey Fausett for a quick 4-0 lead.
Astoria pulled away with two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Matteucci led the 10-hit attack for the Lady Fish, going 4-for-4 with three doubles and two runs scored. Fausett and Madison Both added two hits apiece, while Emma Biederman tossed a complete game, scattering four hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks.
Gulls win third straight
Seaside pulled into a first place tie with Banks in the Cowapa League softball standings, holding off Tillamook 6-5 in a single game Monday at Tillamook.
The Lady Gulls scored four runs in the second on their way to a 6-1 lead after three innings. Tillamook rallied with two runs in the fifth and two runs with two outs in the seventh, before Gracie Rhodes retired the final batter.
Kandice Flaigg, Emma Taylor and Rhodes were all 2-for-3 at the plate, while Flaigg scored twice and Rhodes had a double for Seaside, now 3-0 in league play.