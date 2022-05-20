Preparing for the upcoming state playoffs, the No. 4-ranked Astoria softball team hosted a nonleague contest Thursday with Yamhill-Carlton at CMH Field.
And the No. 1-ranked 3A Tigers scored the upset, defeating the Lady Fish 5-3, Astoria's first loss since March 16, snapping a 20-game win streak.
Astoria pitcher Maddie Wilkin still struck out 11 batters with just one walk, but the Tigers managed 10 hits, and scored three runs in the top of the sixth.
Yamhill pitcher Kati Slater scattered five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. She was also 3-for-4 at the plate.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
