Tillamook pitcher Tori Pesterfield tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout Wednesday at CMH Field, leading the Lady Mooks to a 16-0 win over Warrenton in a nonleague softball game.

Tillamook collected 14 hits off two Warrenton pitchers, and built a 6-0 lead after two innings.

