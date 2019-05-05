Tillamook's Torrin Richardson tossed a two-hit shuout Friday, leading the Cheesemakers to a 12-0 win over Seaside.
The freshman pitcher faced just 16 batters, giving up a single to Seaside freshman Erin Owsley for the Gulls' lone hit.
Makinley Johnson and Laci Lourenzo each had a triple for Tillamook, which led 5-0 after one inning.
Seaside has road games this week at Banks, Astoria and Warrenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.