Tillamook scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, enough to beat Seaside 11-5 Thursday in a Cowapa League softball game at Tillamook.
Seaside's Kandice Flaigg had a double and a triple with a run scored, while Tillamook collected 12 hits.
