Trailing 5-4 through five innings, Tillamook scored nine runs in the top of the sixth inning Friday, on its way to a 16-5 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League softball game at Broadway Field.
Tillamook's Natilee Dentel and Makinley Johnson had two doubles apiece, while the Mooks finished the game with 17 hits. Dentel and Nessa Hurliman drove in four runs each.
Kandice Flaigg and Alyssa Goin had two hits apiece for Seaside. Flaigg finished with a double and two RBI's.
The Gulls host a league game Wednesday with Astoria.
