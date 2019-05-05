Warrenton took its best shot at No. 1-ranked Clatskanie in a Coastal Range League softball doubleheader Friday, and the Warriors at least went down swinging.
The Tigers racked up 20 hits and 30 runs on the day, and improved to 8-0 in league play (17-0 overall) with a 15-1, 15-6 sweep.
Clatskanie's Shelby Blodgett highlighted Game 1 with a grand slam in the second inning, helping the Tigers build an early 6-0 lead.
Blodgett did the rest from the circle, as Clatskanie's starting pitcher gave up just two hits over five innings, with 14 strikeouts and five walks.
Warrenton committed five errors and left seven runners on base.
In Game 2, the Tigers scored 10 runs over the first three innings for a 10-2 lead. Warrenton scored four runs in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 10-6, but Clatskanie answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, then tacked on one in the sixth.
Blodgett was 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBI's. The Tigers had two doubles and two triples, and Olivia Sprague belted a home run for her only hit.
Avyree Miethe went 4-for-4 with four RBI's and a pair of triples for the Warriors, who play a doubleheader Tuesday at Rainier.
