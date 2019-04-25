A Logger softball showdown in Vernonia finished in a sweep for the home team Thursday, as first-place Vernonia scored two wins over second-place Knappa, 3-2 and 10-0.
Vernonia improves to 12-1 in the Northwest League, while Knappa drops to 7-6.
In Game 1, Vernonia scored all three of its runs in the first three innings, then let pitcher Joyce Everett take it from there, as the senior scattered six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk to earn the victory.
Everett also drove in the eventual winning run with a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the third.
Emily Nicholson had two of Knappa's six hits, while pitcher Madelynn Weaver allowed seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
"The first game was a great softball game," said Knappa coach James Nichols. "It was close the whole way, and Madelynn pitched a fine game. And Game 2 was pretty good until we gave up a bunch of runs late. We just couldn't hit today. We were 6-for-47 at the plate for the two games."
Game 2 was also fairly close through five innings, before Vernonia erupted for six runs in the sixth inning to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Everett had two doubles and drove in three runs for Vernonia, and teammate Jayden Hartman added a solo home run.
Game 2 starter Jordan Walters allowed just two Knappa hits (including a double by Nicholson), with eight strikeouts and no walks.
