Knappa hosted a big Logger showdown Tuesday with Vernonia, in Northwest League softball action.
Vernonia belted four home runs, a double and a triple to highlight an 11-1 win over Knappa.
Pitcher Joyce Everett scattered five hits with 13 strikeouts and five walks to lead Vernonia, while her team collected 10 hits off Knappa.
Knappa's Emily Nicholson had a double and Laicee Hendrickson collected two of Knappa's five hits.
Vernonia was led by Nita Cook (3-for-3, two runs scored) and freshman Brooklynn Walters, who had two hits, including a home run and four RBI's. Jordan Walters, Everett and Cook also had home runs for Vernonia.
Knappa pitcher Madelynn Weaver had to work her way out of a bases-loaded, no outs situation in the top of the fifth, which she did by striking out three in a row to keep Vernonia's lead at 5-1.
Vernonia improves to 6-1 in league play, ahead of second-place Knappa (5-4).
Knappa hosts Nestucca for a single game Wednesday, then plays a doubleheader Friday at Vernonia.
