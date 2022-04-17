Warrenton continues to climb up the Coastal Range League softball standings, with an 8-4 win Saturday afternoon over Clatskanie.

Warrenton overcame an early 3-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Winning pitcher Avery Miethe scattered eight hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks. Clatskanie's Kylie Thomas threw 138 pitches, allowing five hits with four walks.

