The Warrenton softball team racked up 14 runs on 11 hits in just four plate appearances Monday afternoon, in a 14-1 win over Willamina in Coastal Range League action at Warrenton.
Mia McFadden allowed just three hits with three strikeouts and one walk as the winning pitcher.
Seven different players had hits for the Warriors, including a 2-for-3 effort for leadoff batter Avyree Miethe, who had two doubles and scored three runs. Teammate Kenzie Ramsey was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI's, and Melia Kapua had two hits, drove in three runs and scored three times.
“We played much better defensively today than against Taft,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe, following a doubleheader loss to the Tigers last Friday. “Our hitting was solid as well. We didn’t just put it in play like we did against Taft, we hit it hard.”
She added, “We had some base running errors the first two innings that we will need to work on, but Mia pitches a solid game. She has been able to limit the free bases we give up and it has made a big difference. Field conditions weren’t ideal but we worked through it and played a good game.”
It was the first league win for Warrenton (4-5 overall), which hosts undefeated and No. 2-ranked Clatskanie at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.