It took Warrenton just nine hits and five innings to score a 20-1 win at Monroe in a nonleague softball game Saturday.
Warrenton pitchers Mia McFadden, Avyree Miethe and Madison Kadera combined to throw a two-hitter, with six strikeouts. Monroe committed 11 errors and walked seven batters.
The Warriors scored eight runs in the top of the first inning, even before the second out was recorded. They ended up scoring 10 runs on just one hit in the first inning, taking advantage of three errors, two hit batters and six walks.
Warrenton led 13-0 on just two hits through four innings.
Now 6-15 overall, Warrenton opens the league playoffs Tuesday at home vs. Willamina.
