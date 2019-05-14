The Warrenton softball team had no trouble advancing in the league playoffs, as the Warriors posted a five-inning, 16-6 win Tuesday over visiting Willamina.
Warrenton moves on to round two, following its third win in four games over Willamina. The Warriors won two of three games from the Bulldogs in the regular season — their 14-1, 14-7 victories were Warrenton’s only wins in league play.
Following a hit and a pair of Willamina errors in the bottom of the first inning in Tuesday’s game, Warrenton’s Jade Freniere singled to score Avyree Miethe and Dani Bue.
The Warriors led 3-0 after one inning, before the Bulldogs answered with six runs of their own in the second, thanks in part to two Warrenton errors and four batters hit by pitch.
But Willamina’s lead was brief.
Warrenton tacked on one run in the second, and a single by Mia McFadden and Brianna Quashnick’s double opened the third inning, as the Warriors loaded the bases with no outs.
Warrenton eventually scored eight runs before Willamina recorded the first out.
Warrenton’s 11 runs in the inning and resulting 15-6 lead was plenty for McFadden, the starting pitcher who gave up just three hits, with two strikeouts and six hit batters.
Miethe was 2-for-5 at the plate, with four RBI’s and three runs scored, with a walk-off triple that gave Warrenton a 10-run lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.