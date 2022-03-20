The Warrenton softball team scored five runs in the third inning on Friday, highlighting a season-opening 7-2 nonleague win over Neah-Kah-Nie.

Warrenton pitchers London O'Brien and Avyree Miethe combined on a no-hitter, with nine strikeouts and six walks.

Miethe and Kaylee Poe each had two hits for Warrenton.

Gulls go 1-2 at Toledo

After winning their season opener 18-1 over Ilwaco last Thursday, the Seaside softball team dropped three straight games Friday and Saturday at the Toledo Boomer Bash invitational.

Toledo defeated the Lady Gulls 17-0 in Friday's game, and Seaside lost a pair of games Saturday to Union/Cove (17-0) and Junction City (8-6).

