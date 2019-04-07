The Warrenton and Astoria softball teams took a brief break from league play for a little local non-league action Friday at CMH Field, where the Fishermen and Warriors staged a thrilling one-game “Clatsop Clash.”
Astoria scored in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, but Warrenton scored in the top of the eighth for a 5-4 win over the Fishermen.
Astoria's Julia Norris blasted a two-run homer in the first inning, helping the Fishermen build a 3-0 lead that held up through five innings.
As Astoria's starting pitcher, Norris scattered five hits, struck out four and allowed three walks for the game.
But Warrenton finally got to Norris in the top of the sixth.
A run-scoring triple by Claire Bussert sparked a four-run rally for the Warriors, who took a 4-3 lead on Kenzie Ramsey's single that scored Jade Freniere.
After going scoreless for three innings, the Fishermen tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, as Kayla Helligso belted a one-out home run to tie the contest.
The Warriors went back to work in the top of the eighth, as Ramsey was hit by a pitch, Madison Kadera reached on an error, and Melia Kapua's single to right scored Ramsey for the go-ahead run.
Warrenton pitcher Mia McFadden retired Astoria in order in the bottom of the eighth to pick up the victory.
Hailey O'Brien and Tenley Matteucci each had two hits for Astoria, which had seven hits for the game.
The two teams are scheduled to play again April 23 at Warrenton.
