For the seventh straight year, the Coastal Range League (the former Lewis & Clark League) had a team in the Class 3A state championship game.

But after six years of Rainier reaching the title game, it was Clatskanie that won the 2019 state championship, with a 10-5 victory over Dayton.

For their efforts, the Tigers swept the all-league awards, with the Player of the Year (sophomore Shelby Blodgett) and Coach of the Year (Kevin Sprague) awards, while nine Clatskanie players — one senior, two juniors and six sophomores — were selected all-league.

Three of state's top six teams in 3A softball (Clatskanie, Rainier and Taft) came from the Coastal Range League, while fourth place Warrenton finished 16th in the final state rankings.

The Warriors also had four players on the all-league squad, led by junior Kenzie Ramsey and freshman Avyree Miethe on the first team.

Senior Dani Bue was a second team selection, and junior Jade Freniere was named honorable mention.

Coastal Range all-league softball

Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie

Coach of the Year: Kevin Sprague, Clatskanie

First team

Shelby Blodgett, So., Clatskanie

Emma Coulter, Jr., Taft

Hailee Danneker, Jr., Taft

Trinity Hamm, Jr., Clatskanie

Maris Jackson, Sr., Clatskanie

Paige Kellar, Jr., Rainier

Emmalee Melvin, Fr., Rainier

Avyree Miethe, Fr., Warrenton

Kenzie Ramsey, Jr., Warrenton

Reese Schimmel, So., Rainier

Alexis Smith, So., Clatskanie

Olivia Sprague, So., Clatskanie

Second team

Kim Brusco, Sr., Rainier

Dani Bue, Sr., Warrenton

Katrina Graham, So., Willamina

Kyla Howell, Sr., Rainier

Taryn Hunt, Sr., Willamina

Taleah King, Sr., Rainier

Kayla Lininger, So., Taft

Jayden Makinson, Jr., Clatskanie

Rylee O'Brien, Sr., Rainier

Chloe Peterson, Fr., Taft

Kaity Sizemore, So., Clatskanie

Claira Tolan, So., Taft

Honorable mention

Jade Freniere, Jr., Warrenton

Addie Gates, Fr., Taft

Kami Harrison, So., Clatskanie

Sammy Hummer, So., Clatskanie

Amaryssa Mooney, So., Willamina

Sportsmanship: Taft

