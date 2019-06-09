For the seventh straight year, the Coastal Range League (the former Lewis & Clark League) had a team in the Class 3A state championship game.
But after six years of Rainier reaching the title game, it was Clatskanie that won the 2019 state championship, with a 10-5 victory over Dayton.
For their efforts, the Tigers swept the all-league awards, with the Player of the Year (sophomore Shelby Blodgett) and Coach of the Year (Kevin Sprague) awards, while nine Clatskanie players — one senior, two juniors and six sophomores — were selected all-league.
Three of state's top six teams in 3A softball (Clatskanie, Rainier and Taft) came from the Coastal Range League, while fourth place Warrenton finished 16th in the final state rankings.
The Warriors also had four players on the all-league squad, led by junior Kenzie Ramsey and freshman Avyree Miethe on the first team.
Senior Dani Bue was a second team selection, and junior Jade Freniere was named honorable mention.
Coastal Range all-league softball
Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Coach of the Year: Kevin Sprague, Clatskanie
First team
Shelby Blodgett, So., Clatskanie
Emma Coulter, Jr., Taft
Hailee Danneker, Jr., Taft
Trinity Hamm, Jr., Clatskanie
Maris Jackson, Sr., Clatskanie
Paige Kellar, Jr., Rainier
Emmalee Melvin, Fr., Rainier
Avyree Miethe, Fr., Warrenton
Kenzie Ramsey, Jr., Warrenton
Reese Schimmel, So., Rainier
Alexis Smith, So., Clatskanie
Olivia Sprague, So., Clatskanie
Second team
Kim Brusco, Sr., Rainier
Dani Bue, Sr., Warrenton
Katrina Graham, So., Willamina
Kyla Howell, Sr., Rainier
Taryn Hunt, Sr., Willamina
Taleah King, Sr., Rainier
Kayla Lininger, So., Taft
Jayden Makinson, Jr., Clatskanie
Rylee O'Brien, Sr., Rainier
Chloe Peterson, Fr., Taft
Kaity Sizemore, So., Clatskanie
Claira Tolan, So., Taft
Honorable mention
Jade Freniere, Jr., Warrenton
Addie Gates, Fr., Taft
Kami Harrison, So., Clatskanie
Sammy Hummer, So., Clatskanie
Amaryssa Mooney, So., Willamina
Sportsmanship: Taft
