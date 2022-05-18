Taft and Warrenton split a Coastal Range League softball doubleheader Monday in Lincoln City, as the Warriors posted a 7-1 win in the opener, before the Tigers scored an 11-1 victory in Game 2.

In the first game, Warrenton scored four runs in the fifth to break open a close game.

Kaylie Poe and Emma Smith each had a double and Jamie Annat added a triple for the Warriors, while London O’Brien was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and four walks.

Taft had the big inning in Game 2, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning.

Banks 7, Seaside 6

The Seaside softball team locked up its first state playoff appearance since 2015, even though the Gulls came up one run short Monday afternoon at Broadway Field, where Banks scored a 7-6 win.

Seaside opens the postseason Saturday at Mazama at 10 a.m.

