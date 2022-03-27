The Warrenton softball team traveled east for the weekend, and returned from the Union Spring Bash with two wins and two losses.
Warrenton opened Saturday's action with an 11-0 win over Bonanza, as the Warriors pounded out 14 hits and scored in every inning, while Bonanza had just one hit and committed seven errors.
Avyree Miethe was the winning pitcher, striking out three with one walk. She helped herself at the plate with a home run, while sophomore Lena Wakefield was 4-for-4 and scored three runs. Junior Kaylee Poe had three hits, including a double.
Tournament host Union/Cove defeated the Warriors 14-2 in Saturday's second game.
Warrenton defeated Pilot Rock 5-4 in Friday's opener.
The Warriors led 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, before the Rockets rallied with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. The game was stopped after six innings.
Pilot Rock out-hit Warrenton eight to five, but the Rockets committed six errors defensively.
Warrenton pitchers London O'Brien and Miethe had six strikeouts with four walks, while Wakefield had two of Warrenton's five hits. Miethe had a triple and O'Brien had a double.
In Friday's second game, Burns built a 12-0 lead through two-and-a-half innings on its way to an 18-2 win over the Warriors.
The Hilanders had eights off two Warrenton pitchers in the four-inning game, while the Warriors committed eight errors. Poe had two of Warrenton's five hits.