After falling short in the first game of a doubleheader at Willamina, the Warrenton softball team bounced back with a vengeance Friday afternoon to earn a doubleheader split with the Bulldogs.
Willamina scored an 11-5 win in Game 1, taking advantage of six Warrenton errors.
The Warriors regrouped between games, and jumped all over the 'Dogs in Game 2 for a 14-7 win.
Warrenton led 11-0 after just two-and-a-half innings of the second game. The Warriors also doubled their hit total from the first game, collecting 14 hits.
Jade Freniere and Ruby Dyer had three hits apiece, while Freniere, Kenzie Ramsey and Lilly Thomas drove in two runs each.
Starting pitcher Mia McFadden allowed six hits over four innings of work, striking out two before giving way to Avyree Miethe, who gave up four hits over the final three innings.
Defensively, the Warriors had just two errors in Game 2 and turned a pair of double plays.
Miethe highlighted Game 1 for the Warriors with a solo home run, while Dyer added a double.
Warrenton improves to 2-5 in league play, and hosts a single game Tuesday with Taft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.