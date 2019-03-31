The Warrenton Lady Warriors picked up one win, but lost three in the two-day Union Spring Bash softball tournament, hosted by the Union Bobcats.
Warrenton opened the tourney with a 9-8 win Friday over Pilot Rock, in which the Warriors led 5-0 after one inning.
The Rockets rallied with five runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a brief lead, before Warrenton scored four in the bottom of the fourth, then held off a late Pilot Rock rally.
Each team had eight hits, and Pilot Rock committed five errors to Warrenton's four.
Freshman Avyree Miethe led Warrenton with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kenzie Ramsey and Jade Freniere both had a double.
Later in the day, Freniere had three more hits and Miethe had a triple, but Bonanza scored twice in the top of the seventh inning for a 10-8 win.
The Warriors had trailed 7-0, but tied the game 8-8 with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
In the first of two games Saturday, Colton defeated Warrenton 13-3, as Colton took advantage of four Warrenton errors.
Miethe had a home run and Freniere had a triple for the Warriors.
Miethe added a double in Warrenton's final game of the tournament, but Union pitcher Taylar Daggett allowed just three hits with three strikeouts and no walks in a 10-0 win over the Warriors.
