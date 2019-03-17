WARRENTON — There was no shortage of offense in a nonleague softball game Friday at Warrenton, where the Warriors scored 11 runs in the third inning on their way to a 20-10 win over Nestucca.
The season opener lasted just six innings, when Warrenton scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to reach the 10-run mercy rule.
Warrior pitchers Mia McFadden and Avyree Miethe scattered six hits with five strikeouts, while Miethe drove in four runs and scored three times. Leadoff hitter Melia Kapua also scored three runs with three RBIs.
Warrenton also took advantage of 13 walks and seven errors by the Bobcats.
Nestucca scored seven runs of its own in the top of the fourth, and had the go-ahead run at the plate before McFadden struck out the final batter.
At the plate, six Warrenton players drove in two runs or more, and nine of 10 players had at least one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.