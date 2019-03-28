The No. 6-ranked Knappa softball team tuned up for its return to league play with another win Thursday, as the Loggers concluded their long road trip with a 6-0 win at Heppner.
Knappa pitcher Madelynn Weaver tossed a two-hitter, striking out 14 batters with one walk. She gave up her lone hits in the sixth inning.
The Loggers scored twice in the top of the first inning. Sophia Carlson reached on an error and scored on a triple by Weaver, and Weaver crossed the plate on a single to left field by Laicee Hendrickson.
With two outs in the second inning, Raven Corcoran and Carlson had back-to-back singles, and both advanced on a passed ball.
Heppner's third error of the game on a ground ball by Emily Nicholson allowed both runners to score.
In the fourth, Corcoran, Carlson and Hannah Dietrichs all had base hits in another two-run inning.
Carlson scored three runs and had four singles to lead Knappa's 10-hit attack, while Heppner committed six errors.
The Loggers return to league play Tuesday at Gaston.
