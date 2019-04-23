Knappa pitcher Madelynn Weaver tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks, plenty for an 8-2 win over St. Paul in a Northwest League softball game Wednesday at St. Paul.
Weaver was also 2-for-2 at the plate, with three RBI's and three runs scored.
The Loggers built a 3-0 lead in the third inning, behind back-to-back, run-scoring singles by Weaver and Laicee Hendrickson.
The Buckaroos rallied to within 3-2 with two runs in the fifth, but Knappa answered with three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to clinch the win.
Knappa drew three walks in the sixth inning rally, followed by a two-run single from Vicki Ramvick and a run-scoring hit by Hannah Hellberg.
“Madelynn pitched well, Sophia (Carlson, 2-for-5, three runs scored) and Vicki had some big hits, and we were back to playing Logger softball,” said Knappa coach James Nichols.
Eight different players combined for 11 hits by the Loggers, who improve to 7-4 in league play, second place behind Vernonia (10-1).
Knappa plays back-to-back doubleheaders Wednesday (at Vernonia) and Friday (home vs. St. Paul).
