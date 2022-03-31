Ranked fifth in the latest 4A softball coaches poll, the Astoria softball team is quickly climbing toward the top spot, with an easy 10-0, five-inning win Wednesday over eighth-ranked North Marion at CMH Field.
Astoria freshman pitcher Maddie Wilkin remains un-hittable, as the freshman tossed a no-hit, 13-strikeout game against the Huskies, with one walk.
After Wilkin struck out the side in the top of the first, Astoria's Mae Walter made it all the way to third on a one-out error by North Marion in the bottom of the first.
Freshman Shelby Bruney drove in Walter with a triple to center, Wilkin reached on another North Marion error to score Bruney, and the rout was on.
After a scoreless second, Astoria tacked on five runs in the third, on five singles and two walks.
Bruney highlighted the game with a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning, and the Fishermen finished with 11 hits.
Wilkin did the rest, striking out the side in the first, third, fourth innings, with 50 of her 70 pitches going for strikes.
Corbett 15, Seaside 14
The Corbett and Seaside softball teams played a seven-inning contest Wednesday that included five lead changes, and resulted in an eventual 15-14 win for the Cardinals in a nonleague game at Broadway Field.
The two teams combined for 29 runs on 16 hits, with 15 walks and 14 errors.
Seaside scored two runs in the first inning on five walks, before Corbett answered with three runs in the second for a 3-2 lead.
The Gulls came back with two runs in the bottom of the second, highlighted by three more walks and a run-scoring single by Abby Nofield.
Corbett scored twice in the top of third for another lead change, before Seaside took an 8-6 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Cards seemingly put the game away with a nine-run sixth inning for a 15-8 lead, but the Gulls scored five in the bottom of the sixth on three Corbett errors and a three-run homer by Emma Arden, pulling Seaside to within 15-13.
The Gulls held Corbett scoreless in the top of the seventh, and Seaside could manage only one run in the bottom of the seventh.
Ila Bowles had two of Seaside's seven hits, while Arden drove in three runs.