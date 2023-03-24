Baseball has its own rich and storied history in Clatsop County.
But look out — Clatsop County softball teams are stepping to the plate this spring, and there’s a few teams ready to knock the 2023 season out of the ballpark.
Astoria softball is on the doorstep of winning a state championship, and while the Lady Fish are the big favorites to win the Cowapa League, the team east on U.S. Highway 30 could be winning one of their own, as the Knappa Lady Loggers are always a challenger in the Northwest League.
Knappa
Knappa lost pitcher Hannah Dietrichs to graduation, but coach James Nichols always has other pitchers ready to step in, and the Lady Loggers are once again challengers for landing a spot in the state playoffs.
It’s the “first round jinx” that’s prevented the Loggers from advancing.
Since 2011, the Lady Loggers are 1-7 in first round state playoff games, the only win coming in 2015. Knappa even had the home field advantage in 2018, 2019 and 2022, but all were losses, including a 2-0, eight-inning loss to Oakridge last year.
If the Loggers can find a solid replacement for Dietrichs — possibly sophomore Taylor Pass — you can pencil Knappa in for another post-season appearance.
The list of Logger returners is a short but talented list that includes seniors Taryn Barendse, Synnove Brown and Emily Larsen, who is already signed to play next year at Blue Mountain Community College.
Patricia Lebo is the lone returning junior, with Lily Simpson and Ahlena Green joining Pass as the returning sophomores. Knappa was 17-6 overall (12-4 in league) and finished as the No. 3 seed out of District 1 (ranked 13th overall) last season, behind Nestucca and Gaston. Clatskanie has joined the 2A Northwest League.
Astoria
After running away with the Cowapa League championship last season, the Astoria softball team is back, better and stronger than ever.
Even with new league addition Scappoose, the Lady Fish are the league favorites, and after last season’s second round state playoff appearance, Astoria will be a serious contender for a state title in 2023.
For Fishermen coach Junior Israel and his assistants Korie Blacker, Libby Di Bartolomeo and Lou Marconeri — all four of whom were named the league’s Coaches of the Year — the team’s goals are higher, and Astoria may just skip the next step and qualify for the final this year.
Behind Cowapa League Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year Maddie Wilkin, now a sophomore, Astoria’s four-year plan to a state championship is already a little ahead of schedule.
The Lady Fish have added Kya Lindell, a first team all-state shortstop last year at Dayton, to go with an already loaded lineup that will include Astoria’s five returning all-league players, comprised of one senior (Mercedes Walter), two juniors (Avery Biederman, Fionna Duryea) and three sophomores (Wilkin, Shelby Bruney, Nayomi Holmstedt).
League-wise, last year’s second and third-place teams — Valley Catholic and Banks — are no longer there, having dropped to the 3A level.
Newcomer Scappoose was ranked ninth at the 5A level last year, but the Indians lost six seniors. Two of the three meetings with Scappoose this season take place at Astoria, which may make the difference in who wins the league title.
Seaside
The Gulls have been knocking on the state playoff door for several years (including an 8-1 start in 2018), and with no Banks or Valley Catholic in the way, Seaside should make it in this season.
Seaside lost four of its five all-league players to graduation, the lone returner for coach Jessica Garrigues being senior Abby Nofield.
Maggie Goin is Seaside’s other senior, while the junior class includes Alissa Betts, Jazel Garcia, Maya Harris and Kendal Hecox. Returning sophomores are Madi Olson, Megan Rahl, Monica Olivar, Layla Varozza and Lydia Klumper, with freshmen Carly Corder and Kenzie Starr.
Last year, a little over a week after Astoria’s historic 8-4 win over Banks, the Gulls also scored a 2-0 win over the Braves, the former power of the Cowapa League.
Now, with youth teams from Astoria and Seaside continuing to win state tournaments every summer, the league’s traditional powers may be shifting to the North Coast.
Warrenton
Coach Staci Miethe always puts a competitive team on the field at Warrenton. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they always seem to be in a very competitive league.
Warrenton managed an 8-4 league record in 2022 for second place, and lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Warriors had just one senior last season, but that one senior was responsible for a good majority of the hits and runs. The 2023 season will mark the first time in several years that the Warrior lineup will not include a Miethe.
Avyree Miethe was last season’s lone graduate and is already racking up hits and driving in runs for Blue Mountain Community College.
Warrenton returners for 2022 include four all-leaguers: Kaylie Poe, Jazmin Short, Emma Smith and Anjolena Wakefield, all juniors.
On the plus side, league champion Taft has left the Coastal Range League. But the incoming teams into the Coastal Range League include Valley Catholic and Banks (second and third last year in the 4A Cowapa League); and Corbett (second place team in the 4A Tri-Valley Conference).
The league that last season had just two teams with winning records — one of which is no longer there — may have as many as four teams with winning records in 2023.