The “official” unofficial opening of the summer youth sports season took place Tuesday, with two teams holding practices at Astoria's Tapiola Park.
Five members of the Lower Columbia Baseball Club met at Ernie Aiken Field, while the “Future Fish” softball team held a full practice nearby.
Based out of Longview, Washington, the Lower Columbia Baseball Club is an American Legion AAA team and includes five players from the local region (three players from Warrenton, one each from Astoria and Naselle), all class of 2020 graduates.
Coached by Joe Bair, Lower Columbia was holding practices in small groups starting Monday. LCBC assistant coach Tyler Lyngstad of Astoria ran Tuesday's practice at Tapiola Park, as the team prepares for its season opener Saturday.
The Future Fish softball team is a tournament team of 10-and-under players, coached by Adam Svensen. All players wore face masks for Tuesday's practice.
Tournaments are scheduled to start in mid-June and continue through August. Their season opening tournament is slated for June 13-14 in Rainier.
