The North Coast did not send many swimmers to the final day of the OSAA state meet, held Friday and Saturday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
But swimmers from Astoria and Seaside still made the most of their appearance in Friday’s preliminaries and Saturday’s finals.
While no Seaside swimmers qualified for Day 2, Astoria sent two swimmers to the final six in their respective events.
The highest placing went to Astoria junior Riley Cameron, who finished fifth in the final of the boys’ 200-yard individual medley.
Cameron came in with the sixth-best time in the field (2 minutes, 17.63 seconds), and that’s where he placed with his preliminary time of 2:14.42.
His time of 2:16.09 in Saturday’s final was good enough to move Cameron into a fifth-place finish, just ahead of Blanchet Catholic’s Paul Hegney.
Also qualifying for the finals was Astoria sophomore Tori Smith in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke.
Seeded seventh coming into the meet, Smith’s 1:03.68 in the preliminaries moved her to the finals, where she swam a 1:04.02 for sixth.
For the Gulls, “We didn’t make it to the second day, but had some really great swims,” said Seaside coach Shane Spell. “The 200 free relay dropped two seconds from their district winning time (1:52.46) and moved up one spot from their original seed (to 1:50.21). Great relay splits across the board.”
In addition, “Kendy Lin had less than 10 minutes to turn around and swim her 100 backstroke,” Spell said. “Lifetime best by over a second (1:06.63) and moved up three spots from her original seed (from 11th to eighth). I’m thankful that the seniors got to finish the season strong and some of our younger swimmers got a peek at what is possible next year.”
