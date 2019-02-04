The big meet is next weekend at Newport, but Astoria scored a notable victory last week, when the Fishermen boys' swim team won a Cowapa League team championship.
Astoria racked up 287.5 points to finish atop the list of the four Cowapa League schools with swim teams, which met for the annual league meet Friday at the Astoria Aquatic Center.
The Fishermen finished ahead of Seaside (252.5 points), Valley Catholic (234) and Tillamook (139).
Tillamook won the girls' team title with 311 points, ahead of Valley Catholic (269), Seaside (233) and Astoria (186).
The Cowapa League schools will meet again later this week, along with teams from Newport, Rainier, Taft and Toledo, for the Special District 1-4A/3A/2A meet, Friday and Saturday in Newport. The district meet will decide state qualifiers.
Still, the Cowapa League title was a big accomplishment for the Astoria boys, who won three of the 11 events in last Friday's meet.
Junior Riley Cameron finished the 100-yard freestyle in 55.37 seconds, the best time among 14 entries in the event, and the first Astoria win in three straight boys' events.
Out of eight swimmers in the 500-yard freestyle, Astoria sophomore Kevin Loyola had the top time of 6:08.28, with teammate Noah Kastengren second in 6:30.34.
And the Astoria foursome of Cameron, Rocky Rub, Kastengren and Ryder Dopp teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:45.70, for 32 team points.
Adding points for the Fishermen, Astoria's Phelan Dopp took second in both the 100-yard butterfly (1:12.83) and the 200-yard freestyle (2:23.50), just ahead of teammate Nikolai Boisvert (2:23.76).
Cameron was second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.22), and Elias Simmons and Seaside's Henry Garvin tied for second (25.86) out of 13 entries in the 50-yard freestyle.
And in the final event of the day, the Fishermen team of Simmons, Boisvert, Kastengren and Loyola took second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:10.61).
Also for the Seaside boys, Sean Olea was second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:15.93), with other Gulls placing third, fourth and fifth.
On the girls' side, Kendy Lin was the big point-scorer for Seaside, as the senior finished second in both the 200 freestyle (2:20.71) and also the backstroke (1:10.13).
Astoria's Tori Smith was second behind Tillamook's Nina Zweifel in the 200 individual medley, and Astoria sophomore Grace Peeler took second in the 500 freestyle (6:31.15).
In the relays, Astoria's Constance Rouda, Peeler, Smith and Everett Towsey-French placed second in the 200-yard medley relay.
“It was a good opportunity to see the increased level of competition as we prepare for districts,” said Seaside coach Shane Spell. The Seaside swimmers “raced tough after a challenging week of practice. We'll use this week to fine-tune some things, rest up a little bit more and see what can happen at districts in Newport. Lots of great competition ahead, and also a great opportunity to really push themselves for a strong finish.”
