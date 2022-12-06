Local swimmers jumped in the pool competitively for the first time this season last Saturday, as Astoria hosted the 24th edition of the Andrew Nygaard Invitational at the Astoria Aquatic Center.

And the results were good for the North Coast teams, with the Astoria boys and Seaside girls both winning team titles. Nine schools and 154 swimmers took part.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.