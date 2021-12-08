After a year of smaller meets — or no meets at all — the Astoria swim team hosted the annual Andrew Nygaard Invitational on Dec. 4, named for the former youth swimmer who died after a workout in 1998.
And in honoring one of their own, the Astoria boys scored the team victory at the Astoria Aquatic Center, scoring 62 points to top Taft (59) and Seaside (58) in a close race for the team championship out of eight schools. La Salle cruised to the girls’ championship with 106 points, well ahead of second place Valley Catholic (62).
The Astoria and Seaside girls finished sixth and eighth.
On the boys side, the Astoria boys won just one event, with the Gulls winning three.
Seaside and Astoria set the tone right from the start, with the Gulls’ foursome of Leif Rehnert, Sam Heroux, Logan Dennis and Masyn McCulloch teaming up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 0.38 seconds ahead of Astoria in the first event.
Astoria had to rely on second- and third-place showings to compile the points.
In the lone win for the Fishermen, sophomore Jacob Peeler swam to victory in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:25.12, ahead of Taft sophomore Erick Zamorano (6:42.10).
Astoria teammate Phelan Dopp took second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:33.06); Stephen Ero had the second-best time out of 45 swimmers in the 50-yard freestyle (25.70); Dopp and Ero took second and third for big points in the 100-yard freestyle; and freshman Finn Bizzell teamed with Dopp, Christian Womack and Ero for second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:46.89) behind Seaside’s team of McCulloch, Rehnert, Heroux and Dennis, who won in 1:45.65.
Bizzell added a second place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.92), behind Heroux (1:17.12).
On the girls’ side, Astoria sophomore Hannah Daniels was second in the 100-yard butterfly, and Seaside’s Taryn Shay was second in the 200 freestyle.