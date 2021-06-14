Oregon high school swim teams have entered the post-season portion of their schedules, and so far, so good for both Astoria and Seaside.
The Fish and the Gulls both dominated the Cowapa League championships, held last week at both Astoria and Seaside pools.
Seaside ran away with the boys' league title, scoring 394.5 points to top second place Astoria (168), followed by Tillamook (163.5) and Valley Catholic (163).
The Astoria girls also handily won another league title, scoring 294 points ahead of Seaside (194), Valley Catholic (159) and Tillamook (68).
Astoria's girls 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays both took first, “with some strong swimming from Tori Smith, Grace Peeler, Constance Rouda and Hannah Daniels,” said Astoria first-year coach Aly O'Connor.
Daniels, a freshman, added to her day by winning the 100-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle.
Senior Grace Peeler added points by taking second in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Big points were also scored by Tori Smith and Constance Rouda, first and second, respectively, in the backstroke.
On the boys' side, Seaside coach Shane Spell said, “The guys' 200 medley relay and 200 free relay are getting into a groove and should represent well at districts.”
He added, “Sean Olea had a nice PR in the 100 breaststroke, and Logan Dennis had a nice PR in the 100 fly.”
Seaside's depth could score a lot of points in the upcoming meets.
“The guys' depth definitely played a big factor in the overall team scores,” Spell said. “We'll get more rest in before the district meet on Thursday, and see how everyone can do in lowering their times. It's going to be nice having full heats and getting to see competition from the entire district.”
For the Astoria boys, the 400 freestyle relay (Phelan Dopp, Stephen Ero, Trevor Newman, Jacob Peeler) placed third.
The Cowapa League schools will participate in a district meet this week, along with Newport, Taft and Toledo. The top two finishers in each event at districts will advance to a season-ending 4A showcase meet at Cottage Grove High School.