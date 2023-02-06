The Astoria girls swim team has not lost a dual or finished below second in any meet this season, and the Lady Fish kept that streak alive at the Cowapa League meet, last Friday at the Astoria Aquatic Center.
Astoria finished first on the girls’ side and second in the boys’ team standings, while the Seaside/Warrenton teams were third in both.
And now the Astoria girls have two meets left to add to their collection of trophies. The Lady Fish will contend in the District 1 meet, Friday and Saturday at Newport, and the Astoria girls hope to have several swimmers in the state meet, Feb. 17-18 at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
The district meet will include such schools as Newport, Taft and Valley Catholic, teams that finished behind both Astoria and Seaside in the Nygaard Invitational in December.
In Friday’s league meet, the Astoria girls cruised to the team victory, amassing 343 points to finish well ahead of Scappoose (230) and Seaside (227).
The Scappoose boys scored 295 points, edging Astoria (257) and Seaside (225).
Astoria had numerous wins and personal best swims on both sides.
Highlight victories for the Astoria girls included Hannah Daniels (200- and 500-yard freestyles); Emelia Cameron (50- and 100-yard freestyles); and Hazel Towsey-French (200-yard individual medley), just ahead of Seaside’s Mackenzie Philbrick.
The Lady Fish also won the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.
Seaside’s Gabriela Tapia won the 100-yard butterfly; teammate Annie Rehnert was first in the 100-yard backstroke; and Philbrick won the 100-yard breaststroke, ahead of Towsey-French; and Seaside won the 200-yard medley relay.
On the boys’ side, Astoria winners included Finn Bizzell (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly); and Trevor Newman (500 freestyle). Cody Crisp was second in the backstroke.
For the Seaside boys, Logan Dennis was second in the butterfly.