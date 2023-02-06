Astoria girls swimming

The Astoria girls swim team picked up another first place trophy, winning the Cowapa League championship meet last week.

 Astoria Swimming

The Astoria girls swim team has not lost a dual or finished below second in any meet this season, and the Lady Fish kept that streak alive at the Cowapa League meet, last Friday at the Astoria Aquatic Center.

Astoria finished first on the girls’ side and second in the boys’ team standings, while the Seaside/Warrenton teams were third in both.

