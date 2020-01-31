Astoria, Seaside and Gladstone met for a three-way swim meet Thursday afternoon at the Astoria Aquatic Center.
Seaside swimmers won 11 of the 22 events, and Astoria had nine victories, as the two teams begin preparations for the post-season meets.
The three-way dual meet scores included wins for the Seaside boys (117-33 over Gladstone, and 102-61 vs. Astoria); the Astoria boys topped Gladstone (107-38); the Astoria girls won by scores of 81-64 vs. Seaside and 90-57 over Gladstone; and the Lady Gulls defeated Gladstone 81-60.
The Seaside boys were the big winners, with victories in eight events.
Henry Garvin won the 50-yard freestyle (25.49 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (57.69), and swam legs on two winning relays: the 200-yard medley with Leif Rehnert, Leif DeWinter and Logan Dennis (2:00.44), and the 200-yard freestyle, with Westin Carter, Dennis and Sean Olea (1:46.57).
Elsewhere, Dennis won the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.97), Rehnert was first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.64), DeWinter captured the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.94), and Seaside finished with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:10.86).
The Astoria boys had two wins: Riley Cameron (200 freestyle, 2:02.06) and Nikolai Boisvert (500 freestyle, 6:39.07).
On the girls' side, Astoria had seven wins, with a big meet from Tori Smith, winner of the 200 individual medley (2:35.55), and the 100 butterfly (1:14.37).
Grace Peeler added victories in the 100 freestyle (1:04.24) and 100 breaststroke (1:22.94), Emelia Cameron captured the 200 freestyle (2:23.22) and Constance Rouda won the 100 backstroke (1:21.13).
The four swimmers teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 2:12.66.
Seaside finished first in three events: the 50 freestyle (Nicole Blankenhorn, 29.03); the 200 freestyle relay (Kaisa Liljenwall, Brooke Blankenhorn, Emily Philbrook, Nicole Blankenhorn, 1:58.24), and the 400 freestyle relay (Liljenwall, Philbrook, Ashlee Fraser, Brooke Blankenhorn, 4:54.57).
