The North Coast swimmers had mixed results in last week’s OSAA state meet, held Friday and Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
Plenty of Astoria and Seaside swimmers qualified for the meet, but few advanced past Friday’s preliminary round.
In fact, only one Astoria swimmer made it to Saturday’s finals.
Astoria senior Riley Cameron advanced in two events, and scored a pair of fifth place finishes to score four team points for the Fish.
Seeded with the sixth-fastest time entering the 200-yard individual medley, Cameron had the fourth-fastest time in prelims, at 2 minutes, 8.71 seconds, a five-second time drop.
In Saturday’s final, he swam a 2:10.61 for fifth. The winner was Catlin Gabel freshman Akira Van de Groenendaal, who posted a 1:57.78 to edge Valley Catholic’s Luca Foord (1:57.89).
Cameron followed the same path in the 100-yard freestyle — the No. 6 seed coming in with the fourth-fastest time in prelims, then finished fifth in the final at 52.53 seconds, a slight time drop from districts (52.61). The winner still came from District 1 (Newport’s Caden Shanks, 47.45).
Other Astoria swimmers had time drops in preliminaries, as junior Tori Smith went from the eighth seed to the No. 7 seed in the 100-yard backstroke, missing out on a spot in the finals by one place. And junior Grace Peeler had a one-second time drop in the 100-yard breaststroke prelims.
Seaside qualified one individual and two relay teams for state.
Unfortunately, the Gulls were unable to send any swimmers to the finals. On the other hand, every Seaside swimmer who competed will return next season.
Junior Henry Garvin was the district champion in the 50-yard freestyle and was a No. 6 seed in the event at state.
Garvin finished with the seventh-fastest time in preliminaries, missing out on the finals by one place.
“Henry Garvin had another PR in the 50 free, dropping .45 seconds (to 23.45), but just missed out on the finals by .06,” said Seaside coach Shane Spell. “He’ll be back.”
Seaside’s 200-yard freestyle relay team (with Garvin, junior Westin Carter, sophomore Luke Verley and freshman Masyn McCulloch) was seeded seventh at state, but ended up with a disqualification in the Friday prelims.
“Our boys 200 free relay was right on the edge to make finals going in, and had a good week of practice, including relay exchanges,” Spell said. “We knew we had to be aggressive, but got a little anxious on some of those and ended up getting disqualified. We had three first-time high school swimmers on that relay, so it was great to get that experience and build for next year.”
In the boys 400-yard freestyle relay (which finished fourth at districts, but still qualified for state), the Seaside foursome of Carter, McCulloch, freshman Logan Dennis and sophomore Leif Rehnert finished 11th in the prelims in 3:45.94.
“Again, we had three first-year swimmers on the relay and went in as a 12th seed,” Spell said. “I challenged the guys to drop six seconds to get under 3:50. They ended up dropping 10.25 seconds, which was the biggest improvement in the field and bumped us up to an 11th place finish.
“It was a great experience for the team, and got to see some fast swims from around the state,” he said. “They will keep growing and push to make a return to state.”
Seaside will offer a huge challenge to defending district and state champion Newport in the boys’ standings next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.