The postseason swim meets continue this week for Oregon high school leagues and districts.
Astoria will be the host team for the District 1/4A championships, Friday and Saturday at the Astoria Aquatic Center. Start times are 1 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
As always, the locals will be right in the running for team titles, with Astoria and Seaside both expected to qualify a number of swimmers for the state meet, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 in Beaverton.
In last week’s Cowapa League championship meet, also at Astoria, the Fishermen placed second in both the girls and boys team scoring, while Valley Catholic earned the girls championship and Seaside took first on the boys side.
With many of their top swimmers returning, the Seaside boys are seeking another top three team finish at state, after a third place showing in the 2021 state meet, the culminating event in the shortened winter sports season.
The Gulls are the defending district champions on the boys’ side, and Seaside showed its strength in last week’s Cowapa League championships.
Seaside opened with victories in the first event, as the Gulls (boys and girls) won the 200-yard medley relay. Astoria took second in both.
Individual winners for the Seaside boys included junior Masyn McCulloch in the 50-yard freestyle, in a time of 24.36 seconds out of 18 entries (swimmers from Scappoose and Rainier also competed as non-scoring teams).
Elsewhere, Seaside junior Logan Dennis won the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.93), senior Leif Rehnert took first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.83, ahead of two teammates in a 1-2-3 sweep) and senior Sam Heroux won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.92).
The foursome of McCulloch, Heroux, Sean Olea and Dennis won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:44.27.
For the Lady Gulls, Taryn Shay, Sofia Shipley, Gabriela Tapia and Emma Arden combined to win the medley relay (2:24.07), and the same four won the 200 freestyle relay (2:05.47). Tapia also won the 200-yard individual medley (3:04.17).
Astoria winners included Emelia Cameron (100 freestyle, 1:01.56; and the backstroke, 1:16.59), and Stephen Ero (100 freestyle, 57.03).
Valley Catholic won a league-high 10 individual events, in the Valiants’ last meet as a member of the Cowapa League.
“It was a good meet across the board,” said Seaside coach Shane Spell. “Both guys and girls did a nice job of coming through on the fine tuning we’ve been working on the past few weeks.”
Spell said he was “proud of our newer swimmers who stepped up and took on new events, so that we could make sure we were fully represented in as many events as possible. We’ve got depth on the guy’s side, and need to use it.”
Cowapa League Championships (team scoring):Girls — Valley Catholic 240, Astoria 223, Seaside 193, Tillamook 44.
Boys — Seaside 353, Astoria 271, Valley Catholic 199, Tillamook 67.