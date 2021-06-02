The Fish and the Gulls were in the pool at the same time last week, competing in a dual meet at the Astoria Aquatic Center, where Alyson O’Connor was making her home debut as the new Astoria coach.
Team-wise, the Clatsop Splash was a split, as the Astoria girls defeated Seaside 91-33, while the Seaside boys topped Astoria 119-45. The Gulls won the combined team score, 152-136.
“My first home swim meet and it went smooth as can be,” O’Connor said. “My swimmers did good and had great attitude and sportsmanship.”
The Astoria girls opened the meet with some familiar names (seniors Tori Smith, Grace Peeler and Constance Rouda, along with freshman Hannah Daniels) leading the way to a win in the 200-yard medley relay.
There were more victories for Smith in the 200-yard medley (2:44.05) and 100-yard backstroke (1:13.21) and Peeler in the 100-yard freestyle (1:04.79) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.68).
The Lady Gulls, meanwhile, are “getting close to having our full squad ready to go,” said Seaside coach Shane Spell. “Morgan Houston and Gabriela Tapia made their competitive high school debuts, and it was great to see them race. Nicole Blankenhorn had a nice 50 and showed great promise in her fly leg in the 200 medley.”
On the boys side, Seaside’s Sam Heroux “had a nice rally on the breaststroke leg of the 200 IM to get a narrow win in that race,” Spell said. “Sean Olea did a great job on his turns in the 100 breaststroke to have a strong swim, close to his PR and secured more points for the team. (Senior) Henry Garvin doubled in the 50 and 100 as well as anchoring the 200 free relay.”
Astoria returned to the pool Tuesday for a dual meet against Valley Catholic and swept the Valiants.
The Fish honored seniors Daniel Emerson, Peeler, Rouda and Smith.
Smith won the 200 IM and the butterfly, while Peeler was first in the 100 freestyle and the breaststroke.
Daniels added victories in the 50 freestyle and backstroke and sophomore Brooke O’Connor won the 500 freestyle.
Winners for the Astoria boys included sophomores Christian Womack (breaststroke), Cody Crisp (backstroke) and Trevor Newman (200 freestyle).
Astoria is scheduled to host two additional meets (June 8 vs. Tillamook, June 17 vs. Valley Catholic).
Seaside hosts Tillamook Thursday, a meet which will be live-streamed on the NFHS network.