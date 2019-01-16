The Seaside swim team hosted a double dual meet Wednesday afternoon, with athletes from Astoria and Taft making a visit for District 1 action at the Sunset Empire pool.
Taft won several events, but the Fishermen and Gulls were scoring points with their team depth to post team victories.
On the girls' side, Seaside defeated Taft (97-70) and Astoria (105-63), and Taft topped Astoria (91.5 to 75.5).
Taft scored most of the wins in the boys' meet, giving the Tigers wins over Seaside (99-68) and Astoria (100-66), while Astoria edged Seaside (86-80).
“We're a young team, but the kids have been working hard and just growing each week,” Seaside coach Shane Spell said of his team. “After a meet in a meter pool over the break, and then an extra-warm pool at Valley Catholic (87-degree water) it was nice for them to race at home.”
Seaside victories Wednesday included the first event of the day — the girls' 200-yard medley relay — as the foursome of Kendy Lin, Anna Huddleston, Cailin Bennett and Nicole Blankenhorn finished in 2 minutes, 14.93 seconds.
The Lady Gulls also won the 200-yard freestyle relay, with Lin, Kaisa Liljenwall, Huddleston and Blankenhorn combining for a 1:59.22.
Blankenhorn won the 50-yard freestyle in 29.45, ahead of Huddleston's 30.01, and Lin also picked up a third win by taking first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.44).
Liljenwall had the best time among 17 entries in the 100-yard freestyle (1:04.62) to win that event.
For the Seaside boys, sophomore Henry Garvin won the 100 freestyle in 55.90, ahead of three Astoria swimmers (Ryder Dopp, Rocky Rub, Nikolai Boisvert).
Garvin then teamed with Liam Matlock, Chris Quashnick and Nick Konyha to place first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.46).
Posting wins for Astoria, Everett Towsey-French was victorious in the girls' 200-yard freestyle in 2:24.49, as she touched the wall just ahead of Lin (2:24.63).
Tori Smith was a double winner for the Lady Fish, swimming a 1:11.22 to win the 100-yard butterfly, then adding a victory in the 500-yard freestyle (6:25.12). And the Lady Fishermen won the final event, swimming a 4:32.32 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.