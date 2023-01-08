The first Clatsop Splash of the 2022-23 season took place Thursday at the Astoria Aquatic Center, where the Astoria Fish posted a sweep in the pool.
The Astoria boys’ and girls’ swim teams both scored dual meet wins over the Gulls, with the Lady Fishermen winning 93-69, while the Astoria boys topped Seaside 88-64.
Multiple winners for Astoria included Hannah Daniels (200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly), Cody Crisp (200-yard individual medley, 100-yard backstroke), Finn Bizzell (100 butterfly, 500-yard freestyle) and Jacob Peeler (100-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke).
Seaside’s Mackenzie Philbrick won the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
