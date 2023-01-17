The Astoria swim teams remained unbeaten and unchallenged on the season, with two more sweeps last week at Tillamook.
Astoria edged the Cheesemakers 73-68 on the boys’ side, while the Lady Fish scored a 114-34 win over Tillamook.
The Astoria foursome of Jacob Peeler, Cody Crisp, Trevor Newman and Finn Bizzell easily won the final event, swimming the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:59.68, to Tillamook’s 5:27.90.
Astoria won with depth on the girls’ side, as Tillamook competed in three events with just one entry, and three events with no entries.
