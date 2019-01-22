It was a “calm before the storm” meet Tuesday afternoon at the Astoria Aquatic Center.
With the postseason meets rapidly approaching, the Fishermen swim teams hosted Valley Catholic in the last Cowapa League dual meet of the regular season.
And the meet took on a low-key approach, on Senior Night for the Fishermen. In addition, the Valiants showed up with just a partial team, and Astoria was swimming with an altered lineup, in preparation for the upcoming league championship meet.
The Cowapa League meet takes place Feb. 1 in Astoria's pool, while Newport will host the District 1 meet, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.
In the meantime, Tuesday's meet was more of a relaxed affair to honor the Astoria seniors.
“I moved a lot of kids around to some other events that they haven't done all season, just to give them an opportunity to try something different,” said Astoria coach Kathryn Zacher, “and because I knew Valley Catholic didn't have a full roster.
“We actually swam a little slower than usual,” she said. “It was more of a low-energy meet. We have some kids sick, it's finals week … I felt like we did a really great job at the relay meet Saturday (at Tillamook). Our emphasis right now is just on racing. We've done all the technique and foundational work, so we're at a point where we're just getting them up and racing, getting them prepared for the league meet and districts.”
The Fishermen won the team scoring on both sides of Tuesday's meet, with the Astoria girls defeating Valley Catholic 106-40, and the Fishermen boys posting a 99-43 win over the Valiants.
One highlight included senior Samantha Hemsley winning the 50-yard freestyle in 33.50 seconds and taking third in the 100-yard freestyle.
“For being a first-year swimmer, that shows a lot of improvement, and shows her athleticism," Zacher said of Hemsley.
“I know she was a starter in basketball, and I kind of took some heat for her switching sports. I didn't recruit her. I literally didn't know who she was at the first practice.
“Actually, I think a good shoutout goes to all of our first-year kids,” Zacher said. “They have steadily increased over the season, and including today, they continue to drop times. It shows how hard they've been working, and Sam is a good example of that.”
Astoria won most of the events, with a large part of the Valley Catholic team remaining at home. The Valiants will still be tough at districts, Zacher said.
The favorites in the district meet?
“Tillamook girls and Newport boys,” said Zacher, who's a pretty good judge of talent. “Maybe Taft in second for both girls and boys, and when Valley Catholic has their whole team, they've been outscoring others.”
Meanwhile, with her own team, “We've got a small percentage of swimmers at the top, a large percentage of beginners, and we're lacking a big corps middle group,” she said. “And I'm finding that to be really challenging. We're trying our best to work our way around it, and the second half of the season I feel like we've done better than the first half.
“Right now, I'm trying to get the kids prepared to travel and race on the same day (as they will for districts).”
In last Saturday's Cheese Relays meet at Tillamook, the Seaside girls finished second behind Tillamook, while the Lady Fishermen placed fourth out of six teams.
On the boys' side, Taft won the team title ahead of second-place Astoria, with Seaside fifth.
The Astoria seniors honored in Tuesday's meet included Madi Burchfield, Camille Cottrell, Hemsley, Cody Meigh Lachica, Mazie Moyer, Taylor Palmrose and Jenna Travers off the girls' team, and boys' swimmers Ryder Dopp, Elias Simmons and Ethan Sparks.
