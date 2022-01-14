Swimmers were back in the water Wednesday, as Seaside hosted a double-dual meet with Astoria and Taft at Sunset Pool.
The Taft boys scored victories over Astoria (103-65) and Seaside (95-71), while the Gulls topped Astoria, 88-70.
On the girls side, Astoria was the big winner, outscoring Taft (74-48) and Seaside (80-46), while the Lady Gulls defeated Taft, 55-51.
Just the second meet for Seaside and the fourth for Astoria, swimmers across the board saw huge time drops in their events.
The Astoria foursome of Brooke O'Connor, Lily Reed, Hannah Daniels and Emelia Cameron opened the day with a win in the girls 200-yard medley relay (2:23.12), just ahead of Seaside (2:26.57).
A junior, Cameron won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.30 and took the 100-yard backstroke (1:15.77), and the same four swimmers won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:06.05.
In the boys meet, Seaside's Sam Heroux won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:29.11, ahead of Astoria's Phelan Dopp (2:33.49); Seaside's Masyn McCulloch had the best time (24.35) out of 21 swimmers in the 50-yard freestyle; and McCulloch also won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.82, edging Astoria's Stephen Ero (58.21).
Other wins came from Astoria's 200-yard freestyle relay team of Finn Bizzell, Dopp, Trevor Newman and Ero (1:44.48), and Seaside's Leif Rehnert took first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.55).
Astoria hosts dual meets with Tillamook (Jan. 20) and Valley Catholic (Jan. 27), followed by the Cowapa League championships and the District 1 meet, both next month at the Astoria Aquatic Center.