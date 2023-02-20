The Astoria boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team was the only entrant from the North Coast to advance to Day 2 of the OSAA swim championships, held last weekend at Tualatin Hills.
The Fishermen foursome of Christian Womack, Jacob Peeler, Trevor Newman and Finn Bizzell finished third in a very fast district meet (in which five teams qualified for state), and were seeded sixth coming into the state meet.
Astoria took sixth in the preliminaries, then placed sixth in the finals in 1 minute, 38.77 seconds, scoring Astoria’s two points.
Catlin Gabel swept the team titles in the 4A/3A/2A/1A level.
Elsewhere, Seaside senior Masyn McCulloch — seeded ninth in the boys 100-yard freestyle — improved his seed time by nearly two seconds to 52.41, finishing seventh in the preliminaries, one spot short of the finals.
The Gulls had six event state qualifiers, but none made it to the finals.
“It was great to qualify in multiple individual and relays again this year,” said Seaside coach Shane Spell. “Our district was pretty quick this year. Five of the teams that qualified for the boys 200 free relay were from our district.
“The seniors had great individual swims to wrap up their careers with Logan (Dennis), Masyn, and Mackenzie (Philbrick) all logging high school career bests in their last individual races.”
Also, “first year swimmer Annie Rehnert leading off the girls medley relay and frosh Avery Rogien anchoring it was a fun combo along with graduating seniors Mackenzie Philbrick and Gabriela Tapia,” he said. “Sophomores Alex Arden, Mika Cannon and Kaleb Bingham teaming up with the graduating seniors in two relays was a hopeful look for the future as well. We didn't get to the second day, but thankful for the opportunity to race against some great competition and beat all our seed times.”