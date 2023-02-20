The Astoria boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team was the only entrant from the North Coast to advance to Day 2 of the OSAA swim championships, held last weekend at Tualatin Hills.

The Fishermen foursome of Christian Womack, Jacob Peeler, Trevor Newman and Finn Bizzell finished third in a very fast district meet (in which five teams qualified for state), and were seeded sixth coming into the state meet.

