Swim teams from Astoria and Seaside will both send athletes to the state meet, Friday and Saturday at Tualatin Hills.
The Fishermen and Gulls performed well in last week’s District 1/4A district state qualifying meet, hosted by Newport.
Swim teams from Astoria and Seaside will both send athletes to the state meet, Friday and Saturday at Tualatin Hills.
The Fishermen and Gulls performed well in last week’s District 1/4A district state qualifying meet, hosted by Newport.
The top four team spots were identical in the boys and girls team scoring, with traditional powers Newport and Valley Catholic taking first and second, respectively, followed by Astoria (third) and Seaside (fourth), in the team scores.
District champion Newport racked up 272 points on the girls’ side, ahead of the Valiants (260), Astoria (195) and Seaside (156); while the boys’ team scoring finished with Newport (273) topping Valley Catholic (195), Astoria (149) and Seaside (137).
The top placer in each event automatically qualified for state, and other events had wild card qualifiers.
Seaside senior Mackenzie Philbrook took second in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Seaside’s foursome of Masyn McCulloch, Mika Cannon, Kaleb Bingham and Logan Dennis combined for second in the 400-yard freestyle relay, behind Valley Catholic.
Seaside senior Gabriela Tapia finished second in the 100-yard butterfly and teammate Annie Rehnert took second in the 100-yard backstroke, but neither had state-qualifying times.
The Fishermen will send two individuals and two relay teams to state, with junior Hannah Daniels (200- and 500-yard freestyles) qualifying in two events, while Finn Bizzell qualified in the 200-yard individual medley. Two boys relays (200 medley, 200 freestyle) will also compete at state.
Heading to state for Seaside will be Philbrick (breaststroke), McCulloch (100 freestyle) and Dennis (100 butterfly) in individual events.
Three Seaside relay teams (girls 200 medley, boys 200- and 400-freestyle) also qualified.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.