The Astoria and Seaside swim teams had similar results over the weekend in the District 1/4A meet.
In a meet hosted for years at the Astoria Aquatic Center, this year’s event took place Friday and Saturday at the Newport Aquatic Center.
The Valley Catholic girls and the Newport boys picked up the team championships, while the Astoria boys took third and the Seaside girls fourth in the team standings.
All first- and second-place finishers in each event qualified for state, with several third-place finishers and even some fourth-place times qualifying for state as wild cards.
The Lady Fishermen were sixth in team scoring, with one individual champion.
Sophomore Tori Smith won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 23.62 seconds, nearly nine seconds ahead of Newport’s Lorelei Bretz.
And Smith’s day wasn’t over.
In a very competitive 100-yard backstroke, Smith took third out of six swimmers, but her time of 1:05.02 was good enough to qualify for state — as was the fourth-place time (1:07.87) turned in by Seaside’s Kendy Lin.
Smith will be seeded eighth in the medley at state, and has the seventh-fastest time in the backstroke.
The Lady Gulls also had their share of success, winning one event in addition to Lin’s qualifying time in the backstroke.
Seaside’s foursome of Lin, Kaisa Liljenwall, Anna Huddleston and Nicole Blankenhorn had the winning time (a season-best 1:52.46) in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as the Gulls edged Newport at the wall.
Lin added points with a third-place showing in the 200-yard freestyle (2:13.67), in a close finish with Valley Catholic’s Emma Nguyen (2:13.26).
Seaside senior Cailin Bennett was fourth in the 100-yard butterfly.
Meanwhile, Newport dominated the boys’ meet, racking up a whopping 454 points, ahead of second place Taft (191), with Astoria placing third with 155 points.
The first state qualifier for the Fishermen was Riley Cameron, who took third in the 200 individual medley in 2:17.63.
Cameron also swam leadoff for Astoria’s 200 freestyle relay squad, teaming with Elias Simmons, Rocky Rub and Ryder Dopp to help the Fishermen finish third (1:44.92) behind Newport and Valley Catholic.
The OSAA state meet takes place Friday and Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Recreation Center in Beaverton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.