There were no team championships for the locals, but the Astoria and Seaside swim teams will both be sending a busload of athletes to the state meet, Friday and Saturday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Newport collected both team championship trophies Saturday, on the final day of the District 1/4A swim meet, held at the Astoria Aquatic Center.
The Cubs won the girls' title with 267 points, well ahead of Valley Catholic (175) and Astoria (154); while the Newport boys racked up 233 points to edge Taft (227), with Seaside (222) placing third, followed by Astoria (206).
The Astoria Fish qualified 15 swimmers for the state meet, including all three boys relay teams and two girls, while Seaside will also send all three boys relay teams, with three boys competing in individual events.
This year's state meet will be a finals-only event, with no preliminaries, which means fewer qualifying swimmers from district meets. Only first-place swimmers and qualifying times advance to state.
“Even though we didn't have any automatic qualifiers, it was a great meet,” said Seaside coach Shane Spell, whose boys team finished third at state last season, but had to settle for a third-place team showing at district this year. “The kids really rose up to the occasion.”
Astoria had two first place swims Saturday, as junior Emelia Cameron won the 100-yard freestyle in 1 minute, .98 seconds; and the boys' 200-yard freestyle relay foursome of Finn Bizzell, Dylan Farrell, Phelan Dopp and Stephen Ero took first in 1:42, ahead of second-place Seaside (1:45.63).
The rest of the Astoria and Seaside state qualifiers took the wild-card route to state.
Sophomore Hannah Daniels was third in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:54.79, a state-qualifying mark.
Cameron and Daniels will also compete at state along with Brooke O'Connor and Sydney Ferrero on Astoria's 400-yard freestyle relay team, which took third in 4:34.75.
In the boys 200-yard medley relay, Newport won in 1:48.62, while Seaside (Leif Rehnert, Sam Heroux, Logan Dennis, Liam Matlock) took third in 1:57.01, and Astoria (Dopp, Bizzell, Trevor Newman, Ero) was fourth in 1:58.06. Both times were good enough to advance to state.
And in a very fast 400-yard freestyle relay, won by Newport in 3:32.15, Seaside (Dennis, Matlock, Rehnert, Sean Olea) was third in 3:53.33, and Astoria (Newman, Farrell, Christian Womack, Jacob Peeler) was fifth out of six teams, but still qualified for state.
The Seaside boys will send all three relay squads to state, while other wild card qualifiers included Dennis (100 butterfly, 1:01.72), Heroux (100 breaststroke, 1:12.88) and Rehnert, a student at Warrenton High School (100 backstroke, 1:04.24).
For the Lady Gulls, “Gabriela Tapia placed really well in the 200 IM and 100 fly, a tough combination without a lot of rest between,” Spell said. “Emma Arden dropped three seconds in her 100 free and had some great relay anchors. Just a wonderful way for her to wrap up her swim career.”
Seaside also had “some big time drops by some of our outgoing seniors,” Spell said, citing Morgan Houston, Justin Hallock, Aiden Ousley and Elliot Ousley.
“Ty Olea had a great meet and got fourth in the 100 back,” he said. “And Sean Olea had a great swim in the 100 breaststroke to help Seaside go two-three.”
Spell added, “It's been a great season. The team has really battled through some challenges with illness, injury and missed pool time. I'm excited for one more chance for some of the guys to go fast at state. Last year's state finish was great, but this one is a notch up. It's just different. Qualifying against the traditional competition and without ever having a meet where our full squad was available, is just a great indicator of their perseverance and belief in each other to rise up when needed.”