The North Coast Swim Club (NCSC) of Astoria recently announced the addition of Nancy Williams and Natalie Viescas to the coaching staff.
Williams and her family recently moved to Oregon from New Mexico. She brings years of experience, teaching and coaching kids of all ages through group swim lessons.
Viescas has college coaching experience as well as her own Division III swimming experience while at Willamette University.
The NCSC celebrated its 20-year anniversary in February. The club offers quality swimming instruction at a recreational or competitive level for kids through age 17. Club swimmers typically have the opportunity to participate in several competitive meets throughout the year.
For more information on how to join, visit www.northcoastswimclub.org, or email: ncsc97103@yahoo.com.
The NCSC is located at the Astoria Aquatics Center, 1997 Marine Drive.
