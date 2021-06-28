The Seaside boys swim team took home a third place win in the team standings for the 4A meet held Saturday in Cottage Grove.
The Gulls racked up 172 points in the pool to finish behind Marshfield (227) and Marist (217). The Astoria boys were 17th with 26 points.
Newport won the girls team title with 288 points, with Astoria 12th (46). Swimmers from Taft and Valley Catholic — some of whom won district titles — did not participate in the state meet.
“I think we all had a bit of nerves during warm ups,” said Seaside coach Shane Spell. “It was hot, the pool was warmer than they are used to competing in, so it felt pretty draining. But it was clear (the Seaside boys) were ready to go after the first few events.”
Highlighting the meet was a state championship for the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Masyn McCulloch, Leif Rehnert, Logan Dennis and Henry Garvin. The foursome finished in 1 minute, 38.78 seconds to edge Marist (1:39.17).
“I would say the 200 free relay is the one we really had our eyes on, as being able to get some hardware,” Spell said. “And the guys did not disappoint. We went in as a third seed, but they dropped over three seconds to edge out Marist.”
McCulloch “had some rest after the 500 and came back with a nice leadoff leg,” Spell said. “Leif Rehnert and Logan Dennis put us in good position for the anchor leg, and Henry Garvin finished off his high school swim career with an outstanding 50 for the team victory.”
Seaside added points with a third place 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:48.41 with Rehnert, McCulloch, Sean Olea and Dennis, while Garvin was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.05).
The boys’ 200-yard medley relay was fifth in 1:54.70, and Shawn Collins took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.59).
“We really couldn’t have asked for much more,” Spell said. “Every single swimmer and relay beat their seed time, without exception. We wanted to drive away knowing they had given all they had, and they did. A crazy abbreviated season with a great finish.”
The next swim season is just five months away.
“Next season will be even more competitive, and we’ll aim to get both guys and girls pushed through to the official state championships,” he said.
Astoria girls 12th
The points were hard to come by for the Astoria girls.
Senior Grace Peeler had the highlight swim, breaking her own school record set a week earlier for a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.55, down from 1:15.47).
Astoria’s 200 freestyle relay (Peeler, Brooke O’Connor, Constance Rouda, Tori Smith) took sixth in 2:00.65.
The Astoria boys 400 freestyle team (Jack Colquhoun, Cody Crisp, Jacob Peeler, Trevor Newman) — which finished fifth at districts — took seventh at state in 4:21.16.