The Seaside swim teams scored a dual meet sweep over Valley Catholic Tuesday at Sunset Empire pool, as the Gulls celebrated Senior Day with two wins.
With very few seniors, the Seaside boys defeated the Valiants 90-69, as the Gulls will be making a strong run at a district title in two weeks.
The Lady Gulls won their half of the meet, 70-66.
Seaside swimmers were making improvements and time drops across the board.
Winners for the boys included freshman Masyn McCulloch in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 19.70 seconds, a nearly five-second time drop), and McCulloch also won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:35.02, a 16.77 time improvement.
Leif Rehnert won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.67.
For the Seaside girls, senior Kara Spell had a four-second time drop in winning the 200-yard individual medley in 3:10.49.
