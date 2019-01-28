“Senior Day” for the Seaside swim team turned out perfect for the home team, as the Gulls hosted Tillamook for a double dual meet last Thursday at the Sunset Pool.
The Seaside girls' and boys' teams both scored victories over the Mooks for a Cowapa League sweep in the pool.
Seaside defeated Tillamook 94-68 on the girls' side, while the Seaside boys sunk the Cheesemakers, 103-42.
Gulls' coach Shane Spell called it “a great opportunity to celebrate nine (senior) swimmers who've made their time with the team count, whether it was for one season or four. I'm really thankful for their hard work and proud of how they have raced, trained and led.”
With post-season meets on the way, “We're not done yet of course, but it's special to get to acknowledge them in front of friends and family.”
As for Thursday's meet, Spell said, “Tillamook was missing their fastest swimmer and altered a bit from their normal events, but we had some great swims scattered throughout the night, and team depth helped us cover all the events with multiple swimmers.”
After the Cheesemakers won the opening race (the girls' 200-yard medley relay), Seaside won most of the events after that, including multiple victories for Kendy Lin (200-yard freestyle, 2 minutes, 23.07 seconds, and the 100-yard backstroke, 1:11.02).
Other wins for the Seaside girls came from Kaisa Liljenwall (200-yard individual medley, 2:53.96), Cailin Bennett (100-yard butterfly, 1:17.19) and Brooke Blankenhorn (500-yard freestyle, 6:58.68).
The Seaside boys had three double winners: Aiden Ousley (200 freestyle, 2:34.86 and 500 freestyle, 6:58.52), Sean Olea (200 individual medley, 2:43.35 and 100 backstroke, 1:14.23) and Henry Garvin (50-yard freestyle, 25.53 and 100-yard freestyle, 56.47).
Sam Heroux won the butterfly in 1:24.30.
Seaside swept the 400-yard relay races, with the girls (Liljenwall, Taryn Shay, Bennett and Blankenhorn) winning in 4:35.58, and the boys (Ousley, Liam Matlock, Heroux and Olea — all freshmen) in 4:41.58.
